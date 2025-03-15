Union government’s tur procurement at MSP crosses 1.3 lakh tonnes

New Delhi: Union government has procured a total of 1.31 lakh metric tonnes of Tur (Arhar) from farmers at the Minimum Support Price. According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, 89,219 farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana were benefitted from this.

The Ministry stated that the government is committed to purchasing 100 percent of the production of Tur, Urad, and Masoor. The procurement of Tur in other states will also commence very soon.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has approved the procurement of 13.22 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of Tur (Arhar), 9.40 LMT of Masur, and 1.35 LMT of Urad for the 2024-25 procurement year. Tur procurement is currently underway in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The procurement of Tur is being conducted through the eSamridhi portal of NAFED and the aSamyukti portal of NCCF.