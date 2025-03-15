World Kidney Day 2025: 6 Easy Tips for Healthy Kidneys

World Kidney Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of March to promote awareness about kidney health. The kidneys play a vital role in filtering blood, removing excess fluids and waste, and maintaining the body’s internal balance. However, chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease can significantly increase the risk of kidney damage. Studies suggest that one in three adults with diabetes and one in five adults with high blood pressure may develop Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Other contributing factors include obesity, heart disease, and a family history of CKD.

Despite its importance, kidney health is often overlooked. However, adopting certain lifestyle changes at a younger age can enhance overall well-being and reduce the risk of kidney-related complications later in life. Here are six simple yet effective habits to protect kidney health during your twenties and thirties: Staying hydrated by consuming 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily helps maintain kidney function and lowers the risk of kidney stones. A well-balanced diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables while limiting processed foods, salt, and sugar can prevent high blood pressure and kidney damage. Regular physical activity such as walking, cycling, or swimming aids in controlling weight, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, reducing the likelihood of kidney problems.

Avoiding harmful substances like tobacco, excessive alcohol, and frequent use of over-the-counter painkillers can prevent kidney damage. Monitoring key health indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, especially for those with a family history of kidney disease, helps in early detection of potential issues. Lastly, since early-stage CKD often has no noticeable symptoms, individuals with diabetes or other risk factors should undergo routine kidney function tests to detect problems early and seek timely medical intervention.