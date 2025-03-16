Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Gold is priced at Rs 65,760 per 8 gram and Rs 8220 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On March 14, gold price crossed Rs 65,000 mark for the first time and traded at Rs 65,840 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8984.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 120. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8237.3 per gram, a fall of Rs110. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.0%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.6%. The current price of silver is 106100 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

Also Read: 190 patients rescued after massive fire breaks out at government hospital

In global markets, gold price climbed to $2,990.21 an ounce. Spot gold was trading at $2,988.09 an ounce, on track on track for a weekly gain of 2.7%. Silver edged lower, after rallying more than 5% during the previous three sessions. Platinum and palladium rose.