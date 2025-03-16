Foods That Can Help You Sleep Better and Longer

Sound sleep is essential for our daily mental and physical recovery. Sleep disturbances can lead to a decline in sleep quality, resulting in the risk of multiple health problems. A recent review published in the Journal of Food Science identified five different food categories that can help promote good sleep. All these foods are linked to better gut health, which helps promote better sleep as well.

1. Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that have health benefits when consumed, generally by improving or restoring the gut microbiota. A study investigated the effects of probiotics at 200 mg/day for 4 weeks in 40 healthy participants and found significant improvements in sleep quality.

2. Prebiotics

Our gastrointestinal tracts contain about 100 trillion microorganisms, known as the gut microbiome. Prebiotics are types of fibre that feed your friendly gut bacteria. A healthy gut is linked to good sleep. The review identified a study which reported that dietary prebiotic and bioactive milk fractions improved NREM and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.

3. Synbiotics

Synbiotics are a combination of probiotics and prebiotics that work together to improve gut health. In a study involving female patients with fibromyalgia (a chronic condition that causes sleep issues), synbiotic supplementation was associated with an increase in sleep duration.

4. Postbiotics

Postbiotics are inactivated microorganisms or their components that contribute to gut health and overall health. They are produced when beneficial gut bacteria metabolize prebiotics or probiotic components. Studies have found that postbiotics are associated with improvements in waking quality, improved sleep quality, reduced sleep latency, and increased slow-wave sleep.

5. Fermented Foods

Fermented foods are preserved using an age-old process that boosts the food’s shelf life, nutritional value and gives a dose of healthful probiotics.