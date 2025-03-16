India launch date of Volkswagen Tiguan R Line announced

Mumbai: India launch date of Volkswagen Tiguan R Line has been announced. The manufacturer has confirmed the launch will take place on April 14. The latest R Line SUV will be sold as a full import in the country.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comes with a sportier front and rear bumpers. This is further complemented by the presence of a rear spoiler and side panels. The vehicle gets a new design for the headlamps connected by an LED light strip. It also gets bigger 19-inch alloy wheels and is 30 mm longer than the previous generation.

The cabin of the Tiguan R Line comes equipped with a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. These screens are supported by the brand’s MIB4 software platform which can get over-the-air updates.

Underpinned by the MQB Evo platform, the India-spec Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is expected to come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine tuned to produce 265 hp of power. It will work in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission transferring power to an all-wheel drive system.