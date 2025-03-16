iQOO launches new Neo series smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iQOO introduced its latest Neo series handset named Neo 10R in India. The iQOO Neo 10R is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB version and Rs. 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 30,999. It is available in MoonKnight Titanium and Raging Blue colour options. It will go on sale via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store. Pre-booked customers can buy their device from March 18. The general sale will begin on March 19.

The dual SIM (Nano) iQOO Neo 10R runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The display is touted to deliver 300Hz touch sampling rate for gaming and has Schott Xensation Up glass protection. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQOO Neo 10R has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel CMOS sensor on the front.Connectivity options on the iQOO Neo 10R include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou, NavIC, GNSS, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has an optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP65 rated build.The iQOO Neo 10R houses a 6,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.