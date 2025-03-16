Know how oranges help improve memory

Eating oranges offers a variety of health benefits. Oranges are a powerhouse of vitamin C and many other essential nutrients. Oranges are rich in fibre, folate, potassium and many other beneficial plant compounds. Some studies suggest that consuming oranges regularly can help boost heart health and brain health.

Vitamin C in oranges acts as an antioxidant, helping protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation and slowing down cognitive decline.

Oranges are also rich in flavonoids, which have been linked to improved blood flow to the brain and enhanced cognitive function. They can also improve memory and provide mental clarity.

A new Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital study has revealed that consuming an orange daily can reduce the risk of depression by 20 percent. The research revealed has also shown that citrus fruits promote the growth of gut bacteria that influence serotonin and dopamine production. These chemicals are known to improve mood.

High vitamin C content can help boost immunity. Studies suggest that citrus fruits like oranges can help reduce risk of several chronic diseases. Helps prevent anemia as vitamin C assists in iron absorption. The high fibre content can help boost digestion.