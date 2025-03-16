Know how stress impact your skin health

Stress is a natural response to daily challenges. Chronic stress can have harmful effects on overall health, including the skin. Studies suggest that stress triggers hormonal imbalances, weakens the skin’s barrier, and accelerates aging. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), stress increases cortisol levels, leading to inflammation, breakouts, and premature wrinkles. Moreover, stress-related habits like poor sleep and unhealthy eating further damage the skin.

When the body is under stress, it releases cortisol, a hormone that triggers inflammation and disrupts skin function. This hormonal surge can lead to various skin issues, from acne to premature aging.

Triggers acne and breakouts

Stress stimulates oil glands to produce more sebum, clogging pores and causing acne. The AAD states that stress acne is common in both teenagers and adults.

2. Accelerates aging and wrinkles

Chronic stress damages collagen and elastin, essential proteins that keep skin firm and youthful. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that prolonged stress leads to fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.

Also Read: Know Foods That Can Improve Sleep

3. Causes skin dryness and dullness

Stress weakens the skin barrier, reducing moisture retention. This results in dehydrated, dull-looking skin that lacks a healthy glow.

4. Triggers skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis

According to the National Eczema Association, stress is a major trigger for flare-ups in people with eczema and psoriasis, causing redness, itching, and inflammation.

5. Leads to under-eye dark circles

Stress often disrupts sleep patterns, leading to dark circles and puffiness under the eyes. Poor sleep also reduces the skin’s ability to repair itself overnight.

6. Causes redness and increased sensitivity

High cortisol levels dilate blood vessels, leading to redness, irritation, and increased skin sensitivity. People with rosacea may experience worsened symptoms during stressful periods.

1. Practice stress management techniques

Meditation, deep breathing, and yoga can help reduce stress hormones and promote glowing skin. The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises the importance of mindfulness for overall well-being.

2. Get quality sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep to allow the skin to repair and regenerate. The Sleep Foundation recommends maintaining a consistent sleep schedule for better skin health.

3. Maintain a balanced diet

Eating antioxidant-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts helps combat oxidative stress. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish and flaxseeds, also support healthy skin.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water keeps the skin hydrated and flushes out toxins, reducing breakouts and dryness.

5. Follow a proper skincare routine

Use gentle, non-comedogenic skincare products to cleanse, moisturise, and protect the skin. Incorporate sunscreen daily to prevent stress-related skin damage.

6. Exercise regularly

Physical activity improves blood circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the skin while reducing stress levels.