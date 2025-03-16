Market capitalisation of 5 of top-10 most valued firms declines by Rs 93,000 crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of 5 of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 93,357.52 crore. Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 68,463.11 crore, reaching Rs 12,55,526.17 crore. State Bank of India’s market capitalization increased by Rs 44,947.63 crore, totaling Rs 5,11,603.69 crore.

Reliance Industries’ valuation rose by Rs 32,239.78 crore, amounting to Rs 16,77,728.89 crore. HDFC Bank’s market cap grew by Rs 27,491.56 crore, reaching Rs 11,71,918.45 crore. ICICI Bank saw an increase of Rs 16,794.14 crore in its valuation, totaling Rs 6,52,942.31 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization went up by Rs 12,586.72 crore, reaching Rs 4,47,866.92 crore. ITC’s valuation increased by Rs 7,731.02 crore, totaling Rs 4,46,898.73 crore.

Infosys’s market capitalization declined by Rs 7,799.72 crore, standing at Rs 5,86,548.17 crore. Hindustan Unilever:’s valuation decreased by Rs 5,252.35 crore, totaling Rs 5,97,879.43 crore. Bajaj Finance’s market cap reduced by Rs 1,102.68 crore, amounting to Rs 4,21,673.25 crore.

Despite these fluctuations, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Infosys.