Samsung Galaxy F16 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has been launched in India. The new phone is the successor to the Galaxy F15 5G, which was unveiled in the country in March 2024. The phone will get six OS upgrades as well as six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,499. The handset will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Vibing Blue shades.

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset supports 128GB of onboard storage and up to 1.5TB external storage via microSD card. The phone ships with Android 15-based One UI 7 and is promised to receive six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. The phone gets a 13-megapixel sensor on the front.Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy F16 5G with 25W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port.