Women’s Premier League 2025: Full list of award winners

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians won the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 season. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals. This was Delhi Capitals’ third defeat in the WPL, and it was their third consecutive loss in the final of the tournament.

This was Mumbai Indians’ second title triumph; the side had beaten Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season of the tournament, winning their first WPL title in 2023, with the 2025 win being their second one.

Here’s the full list of award winners:

Winner: Mumbai Indians

Runner-up: Delhi Capitals

MVP award: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Orange Cap: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Purple Cap: Amelia Kerr

Emerging player of the season award: Amanjot Kaur

Fairplay award: Gujarat Giants

Highest strike rate: Chinelle Henry

Most sixes: Ashleigh Gardner

Best catch: Annabel Sutherland

Most dot balls: Shabnim Ismail