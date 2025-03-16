Women’s Premier League 2025: Full list of award winners

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians won the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 season. They defeated Delhi Capitals in the finals. This was Delhi Capitals’ third defeat in the WPL, and it was their third consecutive loss in the final of the tournament.
This was Mumbai Indians’ second title triumph; the side had beaten Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season of the tournament, winning their first WPL title in 2023, with the 2025 win being their second one.
Here’s the full list of award winners:
Winner: Mumbai Indians
Runner-up: Delhi Capitals
MVP award: Nat Sciver-Brunt
Orange Cap: Nat Sciver-Brunt
Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm
Purple Cap: Amelia Kerr
Emerging player of the season award: Amanjot Kaur
Fairplay award: Gujarat Giants
Highest strike rate: Chinelle Henry
Most sixes: Ashleigh Gardner
Best catch: Annabel Sutherland
Most dot balls: Shabnim Ismail
Post Your Comments