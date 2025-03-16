ZELIO E Mobility launches Little Gracy electric scooter: Details

Mumbai: Zelio E Mobility, a well-known name in India’s electric two-wheeler market, has launched its latest model – the Little Gracy. This low-speed, non-RTO electric scooter is specially designed for young riders aged 10-18 years. Since it doesn’t require a driving licence.

Little Gracy is available in three variants. The prices start at an affordable Rs 49,500 (ex-showroom).

48V/32AH Lead Acid Battery

Price: Rs 49,500 (ex-showroom)

Range: 55-60 km

Charging Time: 7-8 hours

60V/32AH Lead Acid Battery

Price: Rs 52,000 (ex-showroom)

Range: 70 km

Charging Time: 7-9 hours

60V/30AH Li-Ion Battery

Price: Rs 58,000 (ex-showroom)

Range: 70-75 km

Charging Time: 8-9 hours

Each model features a 48/60V BLDC motor, weighs 80 kg, and has a loading capacity of 150 kg. With a top speed of 25 km/h and electricity consumption of just 1.5 units per charge.

The scooter comes with a digital meter, USB charging port, and keyless drive for added ease of use. For added security, it includes a centre lock with an anti-theft alarm.

Additionally, it has a reverse gear and a parking switch for extra convenience, along with an auto-repair switch to ensure smooth functioning. The scooter also boasts hydraulic suspension and drum brakes on both the front and rear, ensuring a comfortable and safe ride. Little Gracy is available in four colour combinations: Pink, Brown/Cream, White/Blue, and Yellow/Green.