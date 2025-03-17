Amritsar Temple Attack: Prime Accused Gursidak Killed in Police Encounter

Gursidak, the main accused in the Amritsar Temple grenade attack, was killed in a police encounter after an exchange of gunfire. The incident occurred when police attempted to stop his motorcycle, but he and another suspect tried to flee. Gursidak opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate, resulting in his death on the spot, while his accomplice managed to escape. The grenade attack had taken place on the night of March 14-15, when two bike-borne men hurled an explosive at the Thakurdwara Temple in Amritsar’s Khandwala area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

CCTV footage captured the attack, showing two men on a motorcycle briefly stopping outside the temple before throwing an object, followed by a powerful explosion. The priest inside the temple was unharmed, but the incident created panic in the area. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Bhullar stated that investigations were underway, with forensic teams analyzing the evidence and locals being questioned. He also hinted at a possible connection to Pakistan’s ISI, which has been known to lure youth into disruptive activities in Punjab. Authorities assured that the case would be solved swiftly.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack, emphasizing that attempts to destabilize the state through such acts would not succeed. He highlighted the proactive efforts of the Punjab Police, equipped with advanced resources to maintain law and order. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed concern over rising security threats, urging the government to take stronger action. He called for heightened police vigilance to restore public confidence and prevent further disturbances.