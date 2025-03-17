Eid Al Fitr 2025: UAE announces holiday dates

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has declared Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for government sector employees across the country. The Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Shawwal 1 and end on Shawwal 3, 1446 AH, corresponding to the Gregorian calendar. Official work will resume on Shawwal 4.

Moon sighting in the UAE will take place on March 29 as Islamic months last 29 or 30 days. If the crescent is spotted on March 29, Eid will be on March 30, 31 and April 1 of the Georgian calendar. If the moon is not spotted and Ramadan completes 30 days, then the first day of Shawwal will fall on March 31. This will translate to a Eid holiday on March 31, April 1 and April 2.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.