Former Union Minister and Senior BJP Leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan Passes Away

Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan passed away on Monday in New Delhi at the age of 84 after a brief illness. He breathed his last at the residence of his son, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Born on July 16, 1941, Dr. Pradhan earned his MBBS degree from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, and initially worked as a medical officer in Talcher before leaving government service to focus on social work and agriculture. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Odisha, joining the party in 1983 and serving in various leadership roles, including three terms as state BJP president from 1988 to 1997.

Dr. Pradhan entered electoral politics in 1984 but secured his first parliamentary victory in 1998 from Deogarh, later serving as the Union Minister of Surface Transport in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He won again in 1999 and took on the additional responsibility of Minister of Agriculture. He also served as BJP’s national vice president from 2001-02. Despite losing the 2004 Assembly election from Pallahara, he remained an influential figure within the party, guiding it as a senior mentor. Known for his close association with BJP stalwart Kushabhau Thakre, Dr. Pradhan was instrumental in shaping the party’s growth in Odisha.

Following his demise, political leaders across the country expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects at Dharmendra Pradhan’s residence, while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi mourned his passing, acknowledging his contributions to the state’s political landscape and BJP’s rise in Odisha. Majhi highlighted Dr. Pradhan’s dedication to public service and extended his sympathies to his family, noting that his legacy of leadership and service would always be remembered.