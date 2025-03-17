Gulf country allows foreigners to own pharmacies

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has allowed foreigners to temporarily own pharmacies. At present, only Saudi national are allowed own pharmacies.

As per reports, an official directive has been issued allowing non-Saudis to own pharmacies and herbal preparation centres until an integrated health system comes into effect. The move was taken in response to a request from the Ministry of Health.

Also Read: Simple steps to improve your Wi-Fi speed

The decision stipulates that the activities listed in a related system issued in 1995 are permitted on a temporary basis without the owner being required to hold Saudi citizenship. Article 3 of that system originally stipulated that ownership of pharmacies, herbal preparation facilities, or pharmaceutical consultation centres are restricted to Saudis.

Under the same system, the owner or one of the partners was also required to be a pharmacist licensed to practise the profession. The minister of health was authorized to exempt the nationality requirement if there are not enough Saudi pharmacists, provided that the pharmacy, or the facility in the field meets the conditions specified in the relevant regulations.