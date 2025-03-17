India, New Zealand Commit to Free and Prosperous Indo-Pacific Amid China’s Aggression

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific during a joint statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Modi emphasized that the Indo-Pacific, a critical hub for global trade, should focus on development rather than expansionism. He welcomed New Zealand’s participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. The region has faced growing security challenges due to China’s assertive claims in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and Philippine Strait, raising concerns among regional nations and the United States.

Addressing security concerns, Modi highlighted the need for strict action against terrorism, referencing attacks such as the 2019 Christchurch shooting and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He also raised concerns about anti-India activities in New Zealand, expressing confidence in the country’s cooperation to curb extremist elements. Luxon, in response, acknowledged the security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and reiterated New Zealand’s intent to strengthen ties with India, including pursuing a broad-based Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance economic collaboration.

During his five-day visit, Luxon, the chief guest at the 10th Raisina Dialogue, will deliver the keynote address and engage with Indian business leaders in Mumbai. He acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community in New Zealand, which is the country’s third-largest ethnic group and a key source of skilled migrants and international students. Accompanied by the largest-ever New Zealand delegation on a foreign visit, Luxon announced the formal launch of negotiations for a comprehensive FTA between the two nations, signaling a new phase of economic cooperation.