Karnataka to cancel property transfers in cases of elderly parent abandonment

Karnataka has witnessed a troubling rise in cases where elderly parents are abandoned by their children under the guise of seeking medical treatment. Reports indicate that children take their aging parents to hospitals and then disappear, leaving them stranded and helpless. In response, the state government has directed officials to take strict legal action against those responsible. Authorities have been instructed to annul any property transfers, wills, or gift deeds made in favor of such children, effectively reversing any financial benefits they may have received from their parents.

Under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, medical institutions are now required to report such cases to the Assistant Commissioners of the Revenue Department. This initiative follows concerns raised by the Department of Medical Education, which highlighted a significant number of such incidents in government hospitals. Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil held meetings with state medical and research institutions to assess the situation and develop a plan of action. Reports from the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) alone recorded over 150 cases, with an additional 100 cases documented in other government hospitals across Karnataka.

Investigations reveal that many children abandon their elderly parents after securing ownership of their property. Some cite financial struggles or lack of caregiving capacity, while others believe hospitals provide adequate care for free. In response, the government has started placing abandoned seniors in old-age homes, with around 70 already accommodated in Belagavi and nearby areas. However, many elderly individuals remain stranded in hospitals, underscoring the urgency of the government’s crackdown on this growing issue.