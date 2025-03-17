Kerala Weather: IMD forecasts isolated rain, thunder, lightning; advises caution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain in various parts of Kerala today (March 17). Apart from Kannur and Kasaragod, 12 other districts are expected to experience scattered rainfall over the next three days. In the immediate forecast, light rain is likely in isolated areas of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur within the next three hours.

The IMD has also issued a cautionary advisory about the dangers of lightning, urging people to take necessary precautions when dark clouds appear. Since lightning can strike suddenly without visible warning, the department stressed the importance of seeking shelter indoors as soon as signs of a storm develop. Staying outdoors during lightning activity significantly increases the risk of being struck, making it essential to follow safety guidelines.

A recent lightning strike in Alappuzha resulted in the tragic death of a young man named Akhil P. Srinivasan while he was playing cricket in a paddy field. The incident occurred in the evening after a harvesting session. Additionally, at Koppam in Pattambi, three individuals sustained injuries when lightning struck during a temple festival at Erayoor Sree Thiruvallayanad Temple.