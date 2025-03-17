Know Effects  of Lights on Sleep Quality And Health

A new research study carried out by researchers at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago found out that sleeping late at night is associated with increased risk of obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure in old aged people. The study also found out a relation between sleeping with lights on and health issues. The study was published in the Oxford Academic Sleep journal.

The study was conducted among 552 people aged between 63 to 84. The participants were undergone screening and work-up of CVD (heart disease) risk factor profiles.

The study found out that LAN (light at night) exposure is associated with a higher prevalence of obesity. Sleeping in the dark or with lights off will reduce sleep disturbance. Light exposure tends to alter the body’s internal sleep clock. It interferes with the quantity and quality of sleep.

When the room is completely dark, the body produces a hormone called melatonin. It helps fight diseases including breast cancer and prostate cancer. Complete darkness will also make it easier to sleep soundly.

Study found that sleeping with lights off not only helps reduce obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, but also reduces depression. Also, sleeping in the dark gives proper rest to the eyes and protects them.