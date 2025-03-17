Know potential dangers of using menstrual cups

Menstrual cups are flexible, bell-shaped cups made from medical-grade silicone, rubber, or thermoplastic elastomer. Menstrual cups are inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual fluid. Unlike pads or tampons, which absorb the flow, menstrual cups collect it, making them reusable and eco-friendly. They can be worn for up to 12 hours before needing to be emptied, washed, and reinserted.

Potential dangers of using menstrual cups

1. Vaginal irritation and allergies

Some women may experience vaginal irritation, itching, or allergic reactions due to sensitivity to silicone or rubber. Additionally, improper cleaning or using harsh soaps can disrupt the vaginal pH balance, causing discomfort and infections.

2. Difficulty in insertion and removal

Beginners may find it challenging to insert or remove the cup correctly, leading to pain or discomfort. If not positioned properly, the cup may cause pressure against the vaginal walls or cervix, resulting in cramps or pain. Additionally, incorrect removal techniques, such as pulling too forcefully, can lead to vaginal abrasions or injuries.

3. Increased risk of infections

If a menstrual cup is not sanitised properly before use, it can introduce harmful bacteria into the vaginal canal, leading to bacterial or yeast infections. Using a cup with unclean hands or inserting it without washing it between uses can also increase infection risks, especially if the cup has accumulated menstrual residue.

4. Leaks and spills

If not inserted correctly, a menstrual cup may not form a proper seal with the vaginal walls, leading to leaks. This can be inconvenient, especially in public or during physical activity. Additionally, removing the cup too quickly or at an incorrect angle can cause spills, creating a mess and increasing the risk of exposure to bacteria.

5. Disrupting the vaginal flora

The vagina has a natural microbiome that maintains its health and pH balance. Frequent use of a menstrual cup, especially without proper hygiene, may disrupt this balance, increasing the risk of bacterial vaginosis (BV) or yeast infections. This can result in symptoms like unusual discharge, foul odour, and irritation.

6. Urinary issues

A menstrual cup, if incorrectly positioned, may press against the urethra or bladder, causing discomfort while urinating or leading to urinary retention. Some women report difficulty emptying their bladder completely when using a menstrual cup, which can increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs).

7. Potential for internal injuries

If a user applies excessive force during insertion or removal, it can cause small tears or abrasions in the vaginal walls. This is particularly risky for women with conditions like vaginal dryness or those who have just given birth. Such injuries can cause pain, increase infection risk, and delay healing.