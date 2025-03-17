KTM introduces 2025 KTM 390 Duke in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: KTM, the Austrian manufacturer, has launched the 2025 390 Duke in the Indian market. The bike is offered at a starting price of Rs 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke now gets a new dark paint scheme called the ‘Ebony Black’, along with the outgoing Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic. The list of features now includes a cruise control with a toggle switch on the handlebar. It is worth mentioning that this was first introduced by the Austrian manufacturer on the KTM 390 Adventure, which recently made its debut at the start of 2025.

The KTM 390 Duke includes several features, such as a 5-inch TFT dashboard display, Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), launch control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire technology, a quickshifter, SuperMoto ABS, and three riding modes—rain, track, and road. Additionally, the 2025 model has been enhanced with cruise control.

The 399 cc engine still delivers 45 hp and 39 Nm, accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter that enhances the riding experience. The bike’s three riding modes, adjustable suspension, and IMU-assisted electronic rider aids continue to be major attractions for this compact powerhouse.