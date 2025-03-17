Maruti Suzuki announces up to 4% hike in car prices from this date

Mumbai: Largest passenger car maker in India, Maruti Suzuki, announced an increase in prices of its vehicles. The brand has decided to hike its car prices by up to 4% from April 2025.

‘In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the Company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from April, 2025. The price increase is expected to be up to 4% and will vary depending on the model,’ Maruti Suzuki said in a regulatory filing on March 17.

Also Read: Know how to link Aadhaar number with Demat account online

While the Company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market, it added.

This is the third instance of India’s largest passenger car manufacturer announcing a hike in the price of its vehicles after January and February this year. In January 2025, the company had hiked prices by 4%. Prices were hiked by a similar quantum in February as well, with the quantum ranging between 1% to 4%.