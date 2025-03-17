Pilates exercises to try for relief from back pain

Back pain can occur due to various reasons, including poor posture, weak core muscles, prolonged sitting, muscle strain, herniated discs, or conditions like arthritis. Lack of flexibility and improper spinal alignment can also contribute to discomfort and stiffness.

Pilates exercises can help relieve back pain by strengthening the core, improving posture, increasing flexibility, and enhancing overall spinal stability. By focusing on controlled movements, deep breathing, and body awareness, Pilates helps release tension in the lower back, improves circulation, and promotes proper spinal alignment, making it an effective long-term solution for back pain relief.

1. Pelvic tilt

This foundational Pilates movement helps activate the deep core muscles and relieve lower back tension. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Inhale, then exhale as you gently tilt your pelvis backward, pressing your lower back into the mat. Hold for a few seconds and return to the neutral position. Repeat 10–15 times to improve spinal mobility and reduce stiffness.

2. Cat-cow stretch

Inspired by yoga, this exercise enhances spinal flexibility and reduces tension in the back. Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest (cat position). Perform 10 reps to increase mobility and relieve back strain.

3. Child’s pose stretch

This gentle stretch releases tension in the lower back and elongates the spine. Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and extend your arms forward while lowering your torso toward the floor. Hold for 20–30 seconds, breathing deeply. This helps stretch the back muscles, improve circulation, and relax tight areas.

4. Bridge pose

Bridge exercises strengthen the glutes and core while reducing lower back strain. Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart. Press through your heels, lift your hips toward the ceiling, and engage your glutes and abs. Hold for a few seconds before lowering slowly. Repeat 10–12 times to stabilise the lower back and improve spinal support.

5. Spinal twist

Twisting movements can help release stiffness in the lower back and improve mobility. Lie on your back with knees bent and arms extended sideways. Slowly lower both knees to one side while keeping shoulders on the mat. Hold for 20 seconds and switch sides. This gently stretches the spine, improving flexibility and reducing back pain.

6. Leg lifts

Weak lower back muscles can lead to pain, and leg lifts help strengthen the core and lower back. Lie on your back with legs extended. Slowly lift one leg at a time to a 45-degree angle, engaging your core. For a more advanced version, lift both legs simultaneously. Perform 10 reps to enhance lower back stability.