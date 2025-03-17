SC seeks Centre’s response on PIL against CAG appointment process

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond to a PIL challenging the current procedure for appointing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. The petition argues that the practice of appointing the CAG solely by the executive and the prime minister violates constitutional principles. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued a notice on the matter, tagging it with a pending case on the same issue.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation, contended that the independence of the CAG is at risk. He alleged that audits conducted by the CAG in states where the BJP is in power, such as Maharashtra, are being stalled, raising concerns over political influence. The petition emphasizes the need for a more transparent and impartial selection process to maintain the integrity of the institution.

The PIL urges the court to mandate that the CAG be appointed by the President in consultation with an independent selection committee, including the prime minister, leader of the opposition, and the chief justice of India. The petition argues that the CAG’s appointment should follow a process similar to other oversight bodies, such as the Information Commissions and the Central Vigilance Commission, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.