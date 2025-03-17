Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025: India secures 33 medals including 8 gold

Turin: India bagged 33 medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games athletes in Turin, Italy. India’s medal tally included 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, 6 medals came in Snowboarding. Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country 4, 2 and 1 medal respectively.

This was the 12th edition of the Special Olympics Winter Games, happening after 8 years. This was also the first time that Italy hosted the Special Olympics World Games.