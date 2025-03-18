Air Arabia launches flight service to new destination: Details

Abu Dhabi: UAE based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expended its network. The airline has announced a new service between Zayed International Airport and Zvartnots International Airport the Armenian capital of Yerevan. The new service will operate six times a week starting June 1 and will be operated using the Airbus A320 aircraft.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, flight 3L 441 will depart from Abu Dhabi at 14:05, arriving in Yerevan at 17:25. The return flight, 3L 442, will depart Yerevan at 18:15, landing in Abu Dhabi at 21:25. Every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, flight 3L 441 will depart Abu Dhabi at 09:00, reaching Yerevan at 12:20. The return flight 3L 442 will depart Yerevan at 13:10, arriving in Abu Dhabi at 16:20.

Air Arabia currently serves key destinations directly from the capital Abu Dhabi including Ahmedabad, Alexandria, Amman, Baghdad, Bahrain, Baku, Beirut, Cairo, Chittagong, Chennai, Colombo, Dhaka, Faisalabad, Kathmandu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Moscow, Multan, Muscat, Salalah, Sabiha, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Thiruvananthapuram, Trabzon and Yekaterinburg.