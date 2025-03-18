Andhra CM Naidu Backs Three-Language Formula in NEP, Emphasizes Language Learning

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has voiced support for the three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP), emphasizing the importance of learning multiple languages without political interference. Speaking in the Assembly, he stressed the benefits of studying in one’s mother tongue, highlighting that globally, many successful individuals were educated in their native languages. Naidu acknowledged Telugu as the state’s mother tongue, Hindi as the national language, and English as an international language, encouraging language learning for better communication and employment prospects, especially when working abroad.

Naidu further argued that knowing Hindi could ease communication in Delhi and other regions, while acquiring additional languages like Japanese or German would provide an advantage for those seeking jobs overseas. He condemned the politicization of language issues, calling for a more constructive approach to language learning. His comments came in response to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s accusations of “Hindi imposition” and the state’s refusal to implement the three-language policy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also clarified his stance on the matter, asserting that he never opposed Hindi as a language but objected to its compulsory imposition. Kalyan accused critics of spreading false narratives about the NEP, stating that the policy does not mandate Hindi learning and that misleading the public on this issue was unjustified.