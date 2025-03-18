Dragon OTT Release: Date and Platform for Pradeep Ranganathan’s Coming-of-Age Film

Pradeep Ranganathan’s coming-of-age film Dragon is set to premiere on Netflix on March 21, a month after its theatrical release. Netflix announced the film’s OTT debut on March 18, providing viewers a chance to watch the movie if they missed its cinema run. Directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film stars Ranganathan alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and K. S. Ravikumar.

The storyline follows Ragavan, a straight-A student who transforms into a rebellious character named Dragon. Driven by the desire for quick financial gains, he forges a degree to secure a lucrative job while grappling with unresolved college backlogs. As his actions begin to result in severe consequences, Ragavan is forced to confront his choices and seek redemption. Composer Leon James provided the film’s music, continuing his collaboration with Marimuthu after projects like Oh My Kadavule and Ori Devuda.

Dragon was produced by AGS Entertainment and achieved significant box office success, reportedly grossing Rs 150 crore against a budget of Rs 37 crore. It became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, surpassing Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar. Initially referred to as #PradeepAshwathCombo and #AGS26, the film’s official title was announced in May 2024 during its production in Chennai. The movie will be available for streaming in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Netflix.