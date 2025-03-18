Eid Al Fitr 2025: Emirate in UAE announces holiday dates

Sharjah: Sharjah has announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for government sector employees. The holiday will commence from Shawwal 1 until Shawwal 3, 1446 AH, as per Sharjah Government’s department of Human Resources. Official work will resume on Shawwal 4, 1446 AH, for the public sector, except for employees working in shifts.

If Eid Al Fitr falls on Sunday, March 30, government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day holiday from Friday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 1. Whereas if the festival begins on Monday, March 31, these employees will get a six-day long weekend from Friday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 2. The holiday applies to government departments, authorities, and institutions.

Earlier, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the holiday for Eid Al Fitr for government employees across the country.

In UAE, the Moon sighting will take place on March 29 with Islamic months lasting either 29 or 30 days. If the crescent Moon is spotted on March 29, Eid Al Fitr holidays will start on Sunday, March 30, according to the Gregorian calendar. This will result in a four-day holiday from March 29 to April 1, as Saturday is a weekend for most employees across the country.

However, if the Moon is not spotted on March 29 and the holy month completes 30 days, the first day of the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be on March 31. In this case, residents will get a five-day long weekend which will commence from March 29 to April 2.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and Eid Al Fitr is marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.