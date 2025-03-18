Forex Market: Indian rupee trades higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee rose against the US dollar on Tuesday morning. As per forex traders, he strength of other Asian currencies and support from positive stock market trends in India supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But, rupee’s gains were limited as investors remained cautious about the economic impact of rising global trade tensions.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 86.71 per dollar, gaining 10 paise from its previous close. On the previous day, the rupee had opened at 86.90 and reached an intra-day high of 86.76 and a low of 86.90 against the US dollar. It eventually settled at 86.81 per dollar, marking a 24-paise gain from its last closing level.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the dollar’s value against six major currencies, increased 0.19 per cent to 103.56.