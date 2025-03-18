Hmar, Zomi Tribal Groups to End Shutdown in Manipur’s Churachandpur After Clashes

Following violent clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities, a curfew was imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district. On Tuesday, officials announced that the Hmar Inpui and Zomi Council, the respective tribal apex bodies, agreed to lift the shutdown and cooperate to restore peace. The decision was made during a joint meeting organized by the district administration to address the unrest. In a statement, both bodies urged the public to maintain calm and avoid actions that could further disrupt normal life in the district.

The violence erupted after a Hmar tribal leader was assaulted on Sunday, leading to retaliatory clashes between the two communities. Armed groups engaged in acts of vandalism and destruction of property, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders on Monday. Police confirmed the involvement of several groups in the violence and continue to monitor the situation to prevent further escalation.

The recent unrest adds to the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where over 250 people have been killed and thousands displaced since the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups began in May 2023. The central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. With the state assembly under suspended animation, efforts are now focused on restoring peace and stability.