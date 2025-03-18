Kerala: 21-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Kollam, Attacker Dies by Suicide

A 21-year-old man named Febin George Gomes was fatally stabbed at his home in Kollam on Monday evening. The attacker, identified as Tejas Raju from Neendakara, later died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. Febin’s father, George Gomes, was injured while trying to intervene but could not prevent the assault. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Febin succumbed to his injuries.

Following the attack, Tejas fled the scene. His body was later discovered on the railway tracks near Kadappakada, with his car found parked nearby. Authorities suspect personal vengeance as the motive behind the crime. Reports indicate that Febin’s sister had previously been in a relationship with Tejas, and though both families had initially agreed to their marriage, she later chose to end the relationship.

Tejas allegedly continued to harass her despite her rejection, leading to heightened tensions. Police believe Tejas acted out of resentment, targeting Febin in a premeditated act of violence. Investigations are ongoing, and George Gomes remains under medical care for his injuries. Authorities also suspect that Tejas may have intended to harm Febin’s sister as well.