Mahindra launches XUV700 Ebony Edition: Details

Mumbai: The leading car maker Mahindra has launched the latest edition in the XUV700 range. The SUV has been named Ebony Edition. It is offered at a price tag of Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available for booking and can be reserved by paying a small token amount at any authorised dealership.

For now, the Ebony edition is available has been offered in the top-spec AX7 and AX7L trim levels with 7S configs, equipped with FWD layout.

For the first time, the company has introduced an all-black avatar of XUV700. The model gets a dark paint scheme from the outside, featuring Ebony Edition badging on the rear and on the driver-side door. It continues to offer the same LED headlight setup, paired with the same unchanged LED DRLs. The front grills also remain the same, and the side profile follows the same pattern with decent-sized cladding, body colour door handles, and automatic ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

The same black theme element is followed in the cabin as well. The company has added a Light Grey shade to the roof liner. There are few silver accents have been given on the doors for better contrast.

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition can be purchased in both petrol and diesel engine options. The former comes with a 2.0L Turbo unit with a maximum power of 200 bhp and 380 Nm, while the latter gets 2.2L Turbo engine. It churns out a maximum output of 185 bhp and up to 450 Nm.