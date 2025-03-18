Net direct tax collections in India surge to Rs 21.27 lakh crore

New Delhi: India’s net direct tax collection rose 13.1% to Rs 21.27 lakh crore in the current financial year so far. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), net corporate tax collections between April 1, 2024, and March 16, 2025, amounted to Rs 9.69 lakh crore. It was at Rs 9.05 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net non-corporate tax collections, primarily from personal income tax, stood at Rs 11.01 lakh crore. Revenue from the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) also saw a significant increase, reaching Rs 53,095 crore, compared to Rs 34,131 crore in the previous year.

The government issued refunds worth Rs 4.6 lakh crore, marking a 32.51 per cent increase over the previous year. Meanwhile, gross direct tax collections between April 1 and January 12 grew 16.2 per cent, reaching Rs 25.87 lakh crore.

For the current fiscal, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 22.07 lakh crore, which includes:

Corporate tax: Rs 10.2 lakh crore

Personal income tax & other taxes: Rs 11.87 lakh crore.

Direct taxes are collected from individuals and companies by the supreme tax body in the country. Direct taxes are directly paid by the tax payers. Direct taxes include personal income tax (PIT) and corporate income tax (CIT), besides taxes such as securities transaction tax (STT). Indirect tax is not paid directly by a person to the government. The net direct tax collection means the gross tax collection minus the refund.