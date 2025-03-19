Commodity Market: Gold price touch record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala for second day in a row. Gold is trading at fresh record high in the state. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 66,320, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8250, up by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 320 per gram. Gold price touched Rs 66,000 in the state for first time in Yesterday.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.9018.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 460. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8268.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 420. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.86%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.37%. The current price of silver is 107200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1300 per kg.

In ther Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts made another lifetime high of Rs 88,969/10 grams on Wednesday, March 19. Silver May futures contracts were trading at Rs 1,01,413/kg, up by 0.14% or Rs 144. Gold prices have risen by Rs 3,400/10g in just the last week. On Tuesday, gold and silver settled on a positive note in the domestic and international markets. Gold April futures contract settled at Rs88,726 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.80% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs1,01,269 per kilogram with a gain of 0.73%.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,031.36 an ounce. Gold reached an all-time high of $3,038.26 per ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $3,037.90. Price of spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.93 an ounce, platinum lost 0.3% to $994.60 and palladium eased 0.1% to $966.11.