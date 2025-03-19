Jeep India launches Jeep Compass Sandstorm: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jeep India as launched a limited edition model in its Compass lineup named Sandstorm. The SUV has been launched in variants Longitude, and Longitude (O) and Sports, starting at Rs 19.49 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 25.33 lakh (all ex-showroom). Interested customers can reach out to the nearest authorised showrooms and reserve the model by paying a token amount.

The Compass Sandstorm Edition comes with multiple updates and latest additions. It gets company’s signature grill at the front. There is a Sandstorm badging on the side as. It continues to get the same style LED headlight setup with integrated DRLs on the top.

Also Read: Lenovo launches new tablet with JBL Speakers

The SUV comes with front and rear dash cams, premium seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, carpet with cargo mats, wireless charger, multiple charging ports, multiple function steering wheel, automatic AC and a robust infotainment system that supports all wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple and Auto CarPlay.

It uses the 2.0-litre diesel engine, which generates a maximum power of 170bhp and 350Nm.