Know difference between burnout and depression

Burnout is a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion following prolonged stress. Burnout and depression can look similar and are relatively common conditions.

Burnout is marked by helplessness and depression by hopelessness. The World Health Organisation defines burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” resulting from excessively demanding workload pressures.

Burnout symptoms include: exhaustion as the primary symptom brain fog (poor concentration and memory) difficulty finding pleasure in anything social withdrawal an unsettled mood (feeling anxious and irritable) impaired work performance (this may be result of other symptoms such as fatigue).

People can develop a “burning out” phase after intense work demands over only a week or two. A “burnout” stage usually follows years of unrelenting work pressure.

A depressive episode involves a drop in self-worth, increase in self-criticism and feelings of wanting to give up. Not everyone with these symptoms will have clinical depression, which requires a diagnosis and has an additional set of symptoms.

Clinically diagnosed depression can vary by mood, how long it lasts and whether it comes back. There are two types of clinical depression: melancholic depression has genetic causes, with episodes largely coming “out of the blue” non-melancholic depression is caused by environmental factors, often triggered by significant life events which cause a drop in self-worth.

Burnout shares some features with melancholic depression, but they tend to be general symptoms, such as feeling a loss of pleasure, energy and concentration skills.

There were more similarities between burnout and non-melancholic (environmental) depression. This included a lack of motivation and difficulties sleeping or being cheered up, perhaps reflecting the fact both have environmental causes.

A trait like perfectionism puts people at a much higher risk of burnout. But they may be less likely to become depressed as they tend to avoid stressful events and keep things under control.

Burnout can be also be caused by compromised work roles, work insecurity or inequity. More broadly, a dictatorial organisational structure can make employees feel devalued. In the workplace, environmental factors, such as excessive noise, can be a contributor. Addressing these factors can help prevent burnout.