Mercedes-Benz launches Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India

Mumbai: The German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz introduced Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India. The ultra-luxury series is priced at at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the car are expected to commence early next year.

Mercedes-Benz India offers a diverse portfolio of Mercedes-Maybach models including the S 680 Night Series, GLS 600 Night Series, EQS 680 Night Series, EQS Maybach SUV and the locally manufactured S 580 limousine.

The open-top two-seater is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that delivers 585 hp and 800 Nm of torque at 2,500-5,000 rpm. It achieves a top speed of 260 km/h and accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The model features a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system and 9G automatic transmission.

Exterior features include a chrome fin, upright star on the bonnet, Maybach pattern on the hood, illuminated Maybach grille, and rose gold accents in headlights. The vehicle also has an acoustic soft top in light black with Maybach pattern in anthracite, chrome accents on side cladding and windscreen frame, and 21-inch forged wheels.

Also Read: Jeep India launches Jeep Compass Sandstorm: Price, Features

The interior includes MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery in crystal white with a Maybach-specific floral design. Additional interior elements include galvanized seat backrests, silver chrome trim, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an electrically adjustable center display with Maybach-specific start-up animations. The steering wheel, stainless-steel pedals, and door sill trims also feature Maybach design elements.

The vehicle includes a sound-optimized exhaust system, extensive insulation, comfort-oriented suspension, soft engine mounts, and rear-axle steering.