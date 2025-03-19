NIA raids 12 sites in Jammu over terrorist infiltration probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 12 locations across Jammu on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into a terrorist infiltration case. Officials confirmed that the raids are part of efforts to gather further evidence related to the infiltration activities.

The case, registered last year, revolves around the infiltration of terrorists affiliated with banned organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) into India. These infiltrations reportedly took place through the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), raising significant security concerns.

Authorities revealed that the infiltrations were facilitated by overground workers (OGWs) and other terror associates from villages in the Jammu region. These individuals are suspected of providing logistical support, including shelter, food, and financial assistance, to the infiltrating terrorists. The NIA’s searches aim to uncover further details and identify those involved in supporting terrorist activities.