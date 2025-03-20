22 Maoists killed in separate encounters

Raipur: At least 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) were killed in 2 separate encounters in Chhattisgarh by a joint team of the BSF and DRG personnel of the state police. 18 Maoists were killed in Bijapur district and 4 Maoists were gunned down in Kanker district. A police jawan was also killed in the encounter at Bijapur.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Maoist operation in Gangaloor police station area. Bodies of 18 Maoists along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot. The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Last month, security forces gunned down 31 Maoists in an encounter in Bijapur district. The encounter began deep inside the forest in the Indravati National Park area when a security team was conducting an anti-Maoist operation. Two security personnel were also killed in the gunfight.

More than 200 Maoists were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh in 2024. Among 219 Maoists killed last year, 217 were from the Bastar region, which comprises Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Sukma districts. Over 800 Maoists were also arrested, while about 802 laid down their arms.