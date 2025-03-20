Commodity Market: Gold price again touch all-time high

Mumbai: Gold price again touched fresh life-time high in Kerala. Gold price surged for third day in a row in the state. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 66,480, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 8270, up by Rs 20. Gold price surged Rs 320 per 8 gram on Wednesday and Tuesday. Tuesday, gold price crossed Rs 66,000 mark for first time.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.9062.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 440. The cost of 22 carat gold is 8308.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 400. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.07%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.89%. The current price of silver is 108200 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts scaled a new peak of Rs 89,796 per 10 grams on Thursday, rising nearly Rs 400, close to the psychological mark of Rs 90,000. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts also opened higher, trading at Rs 1,00,5166/kg, up by 0.59% or Rs 592.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,052.92 an ounce. Gold reached an all-time high of $3,055.31 per ounce earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $3,061.00. Price of spot silver firmed 0.1% to $33.84 an ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $996.80, and palladium edged up 0.1% to $959.65.