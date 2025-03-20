Dubai Duty Free draw: Emirati, American win $1 million

Dubai: An American and an Emirati have won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. Tanaz Choudhury, an American based in Houston, Texas, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 493 with ticket number 2912. She purchased the ticket on February 24.

Ali Al Jaberi, a 62-year-old Emirati from Abu Dhabi also won in Millennium Millionaire Series 494 with ticket number 3659 which he purchased online on March 5. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 10 years now, Al Jaberi is a father of four and a retired engineer for Adnoc.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars, and one motorbikes. Jamal Aziz Azmi, an Indian from Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Black Paint Metallic) car with ticket number 0827 in the Finest Surprise Series 1913 which he purchased on March 9 in Terminal 2 Departure.

Swedi Athumani Kisokile, a 47-year-old Tanzanian national based in Dar es Salam won a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 HSE P525 (Santorini Black) car with ticket number 1253 in the Finest Surprise Series 1914 which he purchased on March 10 in Concourse B West on his way to Japan.

Lastly, Abdul Qudoos, a Pakistani national based in Ajman won a BMW S 1000 XR M Package (Light White) motorbike with ticket number 0195 in the Finest Surprise Series 617 which he purchased on February 28 in Terminal 2 Public Shop.