Ducati launches 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Italian manufacturer Ducati has launched the Scrambler Icon Dark in the Indian market. The bike is offered for Rs 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark gets a blacked-out body, a theme that continues to the engine as well as the cycle parts. This is complemented by the presence of a smoked headlamp lens. Meanwhile, it continues to have a seat height of 795 mm which can be brought down to 780 mm.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark is powered by an 803 cc air/oil-cooled L-twin engine which is tuned to produce 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm of peak torque while revving at 7,000 rpm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a six-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter. All of this is housed in a tubular steel trellis frame suspended on a USD fork and a preload adjustable mono-shock, both sourced from Kayaba. The machine holds ground using an 18-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel wrapped in Pirelli rubbers. With all of this, the bike has a wet weight of 176 kg.

Along with all of this, the 2025 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark with a TFT display, ride-by-wire system, and rider aid features like cornering ABS, traction control, and more to make riding easier.