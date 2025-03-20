Eid Al Fitr 2025: Emirate in UAE announces holidays

Dubai: Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for government employees. Those working in the public sector will be off from the Shawwal 1, until Shawwal 3, 1446 AH. Official work will resume on Shawwal 4, 1446 AH.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Sharjah also announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates. These will commence from Shawwal 1 and will last till Shawwal 3, 1446 AH, according to the Sharjah Government’s Department of Human Resources. Official work will resume for the public sector on Shawwal 4, 1446 AH, except for employees working in shifts.

Depending on Moon sighting, if Eid Al Fitr falls on Sunday, March 30, government employees in Sharjah will get a five-day holiday from Friday, April 28 to Tuesday, April 1. Whereas if the festival begins on Monday, March 31, these employees will get a six-day long weekend from Friday, March 28 to Wednesday, April 2.

Sharjah government employees enjoy longer weekends and follow a four-day workweek. Government departments in the emirate switched to a three-day weekend in January 2022, with employees getting Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays off.

Earlier, the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the holiday for Eid Al Fitr for government employees across the country.

In UAE, the Moon sighting will take place on March 29 with Islamic months lasting either 29 or 30 days. Eid is celebrated on Shawwal 1, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.