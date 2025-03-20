Kerala Heatwave: UV Radiation Peaks in Idukki, Kollam; Red Alert Issued

Despite the arrival of summer rains providing temporary relief, Kerala continues to experience intense heat with dangerously high ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for the public, noting that districts like Idukki and Kollam have recorded UV index levels exceeding 11. Consequently, a red alert has been declared in these areas, with particularly high readings in Kottarakkara (Kollam) and Munnar (Idukki).

In response to the heatwave, an orange alert has been announced in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, where the UV index has ranged between 8 and 10. Specific areas like Konni (Pathanamthitta) and Chengannur (Alappuzha) reported a UV index of 10, while Changanassery (Kottayam) and Thrithala (Palakkad) recorded a level of 9. Malappuram’s Ponnani observed a UV index of 8. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts remain under a yellow alert, with index values between 6 and 7.

Health experts warn that exposure to such elevated UV radiation can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, and eye problems, among other serious complications. The IMD has advised residents to take precautions, particularly between 10 AM and 3 PM when UV radiation levels are at their peak. Protective measures like using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and staying hydrated are recommended to minimize health risks.