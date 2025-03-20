Know what is occupational cancer

Carcinogenic or cancer-causing substances are present in different workplaces, from construction and manufacturing to agriculture and transportation. Prolonged exposure to harmful substances, including chemicals, dust, radiation, and industrial fumes, can lead to occupational cancer.

Here are some of the common occupational carcinogens:

Second-hand smoke – Those who work in places where smoking is permitted, such as bars, cafes, and restaurants, are frequently exposed to tobacco smoke, increasing their risk of lung and throat cancer.

Asbestos – A common component in construction and insulation materials. Inhaling its fibres can cause lung cancer and mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the lining of the lungs, heart, or abdomen.

Formaldehyde – This strong-smelling flammable chemical can cause myeloid leukaemia and rare cancers, including cancers of the nasal cavity, nasopharynx, and paranasal sinuses. Industrial workers involved in the production of formaldehyde or products that contain this chemical, mortuary employees, lab technicians, and some healthcare professionals may be exposed to high amounts of this substance.

Benzene – A highly toxic chemical found in gasoline, petrochemicals, and industrial solvents, it is associated with leukaemia. Those working in the rubber, printing, and petroleum industries are at high risk of exposure.

Also Read: Know how early diagnosis helps in managing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Diesel exhaust – Those working in the transportation, construction, and industrial sectors are exposed to diesel emissions that contain several harmful particles and gases including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. Prolonged inhalation has been associated with lung and bladder cancer.

Silica dust – This substance is generated during drilling, cutting, and grinding stone. Construction and mining workers are at high risk of exposure. Inhaling fine silica particles can cause lung cancer, silicosis, and other respiratory illnesses.

Pesticides – Many pesticides contain chemicals which are probable or known carcinogens. Agricultural workers handling pesticides regularly are at a higher risk of several cancers such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, prostate cancer, and leukaemia.

Employers and employees must work together and prioritise proactive safety measures to prevent occupational cancer.