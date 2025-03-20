Realme launches new TWS earphones in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Realme Buds Air 7 have been launched in India. The TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 3,299. Including all offers and discounts, customers can get them for the lowest effective price of Rs. 2,799. They will go on sale starting at 12pm IST on March 24. The TWS earphones are offered in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple, and Moss Green colourways. They will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and other retail stores.

The Realme Buds Air 7 are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic deep brass drivers with N52 neodymium magnets and copper SHTW coils. They carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support up to 52dB ANC as well as 360-degree spatial audio. The earphones have a six-mic system for call noise reduction as well.

Also Read: Ducati launches 2025 Scrambler Icon Dark in India: Price, Features

Realme confirms that the Buds Air 7 support Bluetooth 5.4, SBC, AAC and LHDC 5.0 audio codecs as well as dual device connectivity. They support Swift Pair, and Google Fast Pair and are compatible with the Realme Link app. The headsets are said to offer up to 45ms low latency. The IP55 dust and splash-resistant earphones also support touch controls.

The Realme Buds Air 7 earphones pack a 62mAh battery each, while the case has a 480mAh cell. The earphones without ANC, at 50 percent volume in AAC quality, are said to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge. Together with the case, they are claimed to last for up to 52 hours. A 10-minute quick charge is said to provide up to 10 hours of usage.