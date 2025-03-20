Vivo launches latest Y series smartphone in india: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched its latest Y series smartphone in the Indian market. The handset named ‘ Vivo Y19e’ arrives as a budget-friendly offering in two colourways and a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Vivo Y19e is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. It is available in Majestic Green and Titanium Silver colour options. It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and major retail stores.

The dual SIM (nano) Vivo Y19e runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7225 chipset alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Vivo Y19e has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera with f/3.0 aperture. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video chats. The handset supports different AI-based features like AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y19e include Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, OTG, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and Wi-Fi. It features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP64-rated build. The handset is claimed to have SGS and Military-Grade Shock Resistance certifications to protect against drops and shocks.

The Vivo Y19e packs a 5,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The battery is advertised to deliver 19 hours of YouTube video playback time and up to 22.5 hours of Spotify music playback time on a single charge.