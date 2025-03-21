25 Indians Sentenced to Death in UAE, Over 10,000 in Foreign Prisons: MEA

The Indian government has revealed that 25 Indian nationals are currently facing death sentences in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with their fate uncertain. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh disclosed this information in Parliament while addressing the broader issue of Indian citizens incarcerated abroad. According to Singh, a total of 10,152 Indians, including undertrials, are imprisoned in foreign countries. He emphasized that the government prioritizes the safety and welfare of its nationals in such situations, ensuring they receive consular assistance and legal support.

Indian nationals sentenced to death are located across eight countries, with the UAE holding the highest number at 25. Saudi Arabia follows with 11, while Malaysia has six, Kuwait three, and Indonesia, Qatar, the US, and Yemen each have one Indian prisoner on death row. Singh explained that embassies and consulates actively assist these prisoners by facilitating legal appeals and submitting mercy petitions. Indian officials maintain regular contact with the prisoners, courts, and legal representatives to offer necessary support.

In the past five years, numerous Indian nationals have faced execution abroad. In 2024 alone, three Indians were executed in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, along with one in Zimbabwe. Similarly, in 2023, five executions occurred in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, with one reported in Malaysia. Regarding the UAE, Singh noted that the country does not officially disclose execution data. However, informal sources suggest that no Indian national has been executed there from 2020 to 2024.